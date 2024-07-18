Troy receives $2 million river recreation grant

TROY—Mayor Robin Oda and City staff are grateful and excited to share that the city of Troy has secured $2 million in grant funding toward the Great Miami River Recreation Connectivity Project.

On June 28, Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 2, the bipartisan capital budget bill. The bill allocated significant capital funding for projects across Ohio, including the grant for Troy’s river connectivity project.

The Great Miami River Recreation Connectivity Project includes several components to improve river safety, recreational opportunities, and wildlife habitat along the Great Miami River, including:

• Removal of the low-head dam south of Troy;

• Restoration of oxbow wetlands in the area of Miami Shores Golf Course;

• Installation of new shared-use recreational trails on the south bank of the Great Miami River and the west side of South Crawford Street from the river to Herrlinger Park;

• New amenities and enhancements in Herrlinger Park; with proposed improvements including new playground equipment, a 9-hole disc golf course, pickleball courts, lighting fencing, and parking improvements; and

• River access points for recreational paddlers.

The total project is anticipated to cost approximately $12.3 million. To date, $11.5 million of grant funding has now been secured. Additional grant applications are still being considered. Last year, the City of Troy was awarded a $3.5 million grant through the H2Ohio Rivers Initiative, and a $750,000 grant from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. Other funding comes from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service Fish Passage Program.

For more information, visit www.troyohio.gov/GMR-connectivity or contact the City of Troy’s Development Department at 937-339-9601.