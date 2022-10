TROY — Part of North Cherry Street in Troy will be closed to traffic from Monday morning to until Tuesday afternoon.

According to a city of Troy press release, North Cherry Street, from West Main Street to West Water Street, will be closed to through traffic on Monday, Oct. 31, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The purpose for the road closure is for catch basin/storm line installation.