TROY — Part of South Norwich Road will be closed on Tuesday through Wednesday.

South Norwich Road, from Stony Creek Road to West Main Street, is expected to be closed to through traffic on Tuesday, July 2, at 7 a.m. through Wednesday, July 3, until 5 p.m. due to the installation of the storm sewer. The Taco Bell and Little Caesars entrances will be accessible from the south, said a city of Troy press release.