Troy schools welcome new hires

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — Troy City Schools recognized new hires to the district during the board of education meeting on Monday, June 10.

Dave Dilbone, human resources director, acknowledged the new hires who attended the meeting during the personnel agenda portion of the meeting.

“It’s been a fantastic hiring season and we’re really excited about the new hires that we have. I want to say thank you to all of you in advance,” Dilbone said.

The following teachers were hired and will begin their new positions on Aug. 14: Olivia Buhrman, first grade at Heywood; Michele Drake, third grade at Heywood; James Jansen, junior high math; Megan Modschiedler, first grade at Cookson; Kelsey Kirchner, third grade at Heywood; Karl Ratermann, high school math; Kayla Walker, kindergarten at Hook; Macy Fuller, first grade at Cookson; Sarah Byram, fifth grade at Concord; and Taylor Schaaf, fourth grade at Hook.

The district also hired Cassandra Norman and Rebekka Egbert as school psychologists, and Rachel Mahoney as a junior high intervention specialist.

Kathi Roetter, director of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, thanked Troy City Schools for their participation in the Troy Strawberry Festival.

“This was the best year for transportation all the way around. We had no complaints. I don’t think we’ve ever taken the opportunity to thank Troy City Schools for that ongoing partnership, so we just wanted to say thank you,” Roetter said.

The board approved contract changes which were ratified by the Troy City Education Association (TCEA) members at their meeting on Tuesday, May 7. These meetings resulted in a tentative three-year contract agreement which will take effect on Aug. 1, 2024, and run through July 31, 2027.

Superintendent Chris Piper commended the work of the board and in the TCEA negotiation process.

“I want to thank our teachers and our team for quick and fruitful negotiations. It was very smooth process,” Piper said.

The board also unanimously approved the following resolutions:

• The treasurer’s financial report.

• Contract changes with the Troy City Support Staff Association.

• Legal compliance to close the 2023-24 school year.

• The girls’ volleyball trip to Columbus from July 19-21.

• Then and now purchases in the amount of $4,147.80.

• The purchase of “American History: Connecting with the Past,” AP edition textbooks for Troy High School students to support the Honors American History course of study.

At the end of the meeting Piper and Treasurer Jeff Price gave a brief update on the stadium and turf enhancement project (STEP). They said the soccer field is scheduled to be completed by July 1, and the football field completed by Aug. 1.