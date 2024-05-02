Troy softball holds on for 8-7 win over Piqua

Troy’s Kaitlynn Price (22) is mobbed by her teammates as she arrives at home plate after hitting a home run Wednesday against Piqua at Piqua Junior High. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua catcher Rachel Price goes after a foul pop as Troy’s Sophia Knife looks on. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Sophia Knife fires a strike to the plate Wednesday against Piqua. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua shortstop Abigail Kirk looks towards first base after fielding the ball Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy second baseman Ava Shoemaker throws a runner out at first base Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Troy softball team got off to a fast start and hung on for an 8-7 win over Piqua Wednesday at Piqua Junior High.

Troy improved to 14-7 overall and 13-4 in the MVL, while Piqua dropped to 13-12 overall and 10-7 in the MVL after a third straight one-run loss.

The two teams will meet again Friday at Troy, in the final MVL game for both teams.

Troy got the scoring started in the second.

Kaitlynn Price led off the inning with a towering home run.

Madison Wright walked and Ava Shoemaker singled.

Sophia Knife hit a pop fly in front of the plate. Piqua catcher Rachel Price hustled after the ball was touched in fair territory to get Knife out at first with Wright scoring. Riley King then drilled a RBI double to left to make it 3-0.

In the top of the fourth, Mimi Shaw doubled, Abby Seger doubled her in and Amayah Kennedy followed with a two-run homer to make it 6-0.

In the fifth, Shaw reached on an error and would scored on a single by Seger to make it 7-0.

Piqua would battle back with four runs in the home sixth inning.

Audrey Bean and Sam Clark singled and Rachel Price had a RBI single to get Piqua on the board.

Julia Coppess would then drill a two-run double to make it 7-3 and Coppess would scored on Deal’s fielder’s choice to make it 7-4.

Troy would make it 8-4 in the top of the seventh.

Kaitlynn Price singled and came around to score on a RBI single by Shoemaker.

But, Piqua wouldn’t go down without a fight in the home seventh.

Abigail Kirk and Taylan Swartz singled.

Bean would single to load the bases.

Rachel Price had a double, with Kirk scoring and Swartz being thrown out at the plate.

Price and Bean would then score on wild pitches to make it 8-7, before Riley King got a strikeout to preserve the win.

Seger was 2-for-4 for Troy with a double and two RBIs, Kennedy had a home run and two RBIs, Kaitlynn Price was 2-for-4 with a home run, Shoemaker was 3-for-4 and King and Shaw doubled.

Knife and King combined to strikeout three and walk two.

For Piqua, Bean and Clark were 2-for-4 and Rachel Price was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Coppess added a double and two RBIs.

Coppess and Dylan Weatherly combined to strikeout on and walk one on the mound.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]