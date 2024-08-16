Troy to hold blood drive Aug. 26

TROY — Solvita Blood Center needs the immediate assistance of donors of all blood types to keep all local hospitals in sufficient supply.

The Labor Day holiday weekend is a critical period with fewer blood drives and high usage. Support patients in need by donating at the Kettering Health Troy community blood drive on Monday, Aug. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 600 W. Main St.

To schedule a blood donation with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

August is the final month for all registered donors to receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Beginning Aug. 30 and continuing through Sept. 28, everyone who registers to donate with Solvita will be entered in a new drawing to win two tickets to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game on Nov. 30 in Columbus.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.