Troy to hold Plein Air Artist event July 13

TROY—Troy Main Street Inc., announce The Plein Air Artist event on Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Troy.

Throughout the day, these talented artists will be spread across the downtown area, capturing the essence of our stunning historic buildings, vibrant flowers, and other captivating scenes that spark their creativity. Afternoon visitors will have the chance to purchase their remarkable artwork.

Troy Main Street gives a big thanks to Bakehouse Bread and Cookie Co., for providing lunch to the artists. They also recognize and thank Clopay as the platinum sponsor for this event, and all other sponsors and members who make events like this possible.

Guests are welcome to stop by the Troy Elks Lodge at 4 p.m. for a Wet Sale.

Troy Main Street, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization. The Mission of the organization is to create the most desirable downtown destination in the Midwest. For more information, visit troymainstreet.org.