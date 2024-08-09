Troy upcoming traffic signal work

TROY — Traffic signal work will occur on West Market Street in Troy at two intersections on Aug. 20, 21, and 22.

The work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The overhead traffic signal will be replaced at the intersection of South Market, West Market and East West Streets. The signal will be inoperative while the work is performed. East West Street will be closed from Market Street to Maple Street — which will be closed at Market Street. Aug. 21, and 22, overhead wires will be replaced at the intersection of West Market Street, Grant Street, and Peters Avenue.

Traffic signals may be intermittently inoperative.

Law enforcement will be on-site to direct traffic during this necessary work.