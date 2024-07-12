Troy’s 2024 paving program begins July 12

A list of the 13.6-lane-miles of roads that have been are prioritized to be repaved in the city of Troy in 2024. Chart provided by the city of Troy

TROY — The city of Troy’s 2024 paving program, which was approved by City Council as part of the 2024 budget, is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 12.

The city budgeted $1,500,000 in funds for repaving streets across Troy, according to a city of Troy press release. These funds will be used to repave up to 13.6-lane-miles.

The engineering department develops a list of paving priorities annually, prioritizing roads based upon traffic load, road condition analysis, and the best options for repair or replacement. If any unforeseen costs are incurred, any of the roads that are not repaved in 2024 will be prioritized for 2025. Attached is a list of the roads that have been are prioritized for 2024.

Residents of these roads are asked to watch for no-parking signs as crews continue to work through the paving program.

Questions about the paving program can be directed to the engineering department at 937-339-9481.