Troy’s Courthouse Concert Series begins June 7

TROY—Troy Main Street presents its 2024 Courthouse Plaza Concert Series which will run every Friday, from June 7 through Sept. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Courthouse Plaza.

This is the second year of this concert series which will feature returning favorites and new musicians. The concerts will spread across all genres of music such as classical, blues, classic rock, pop, folk, Indie and much more.

The goal of this Courthouse Plaza Concert Series is to bring the Troy community together whether it be to enjoy their lunch break, bring the kids down for a nice picnic, or simply relax while enjoying beautiful music.

Troy Main Street thanks The Duke Foundation, the Miami County Commissioners, and the Miami County Courthouse for making this event possible.

For a list of all the musicians for the 2024 Courthouse Plaza Concert Series, please visit troymainstreet.org/events-calendar.