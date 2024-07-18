Troy’s North Elm Street road work begins July 22

TROY — The city of Troy will resurface North Elm Street/County Road 25A beginning the week of July 22.

According to a city of Troy press release, this project is expected to last about two weeks, depending on the weather. The project area is from the intersection of North Elm and West Main Streets to the Morgan Ditch bridge at the Treasure Island Park entrance.

This project received partial funding from the Federal FAST Act and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC). The project is part of the city’s capital improvement projects for 2024, said the release.

The North Elm Street project will start with the milling of the roadway, followed by repair work, and the placement of a new asphalt surface course and road markings. North Elm Street will remain open, though drivers can expect delays as safety crews will be flagging traffic and lanes may temporarily shift. “No Parking“ signs will be placed along North Elm Street from West Main Street and Atlantic Street. Access to Treasure Island Park and the Great Miami Recreational Trail will not be interrupted.