Troy’s Second Saturday Car Show

Daniel Couch, of Troy, adds a little extra shine to his 1955 Chevy Bel Air during the Second Saturday Car Show that was held on May 11 in downtown Troy. Couch said he likes to buy old cars like this and restore them to their original condition. The Second Saturday Car Show is sponsored by Troy Main Street. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today Brit Durand, of Troy, third from left, shows his 1935 Plymouth Coupe Convertible to a couple visiting the Second Saturday Car Show on May 11 in downtown Troy. Durand said the car had been sitting in a barn and he worked to restore it. It was a bittersweet day for Durand as his wife Debbie passed away recently; her name is on a display on the front of the car along with his. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today

