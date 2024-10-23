Tuesday Boys Soccer Roundup

Troy’s Bradyn Dillow scores one of his six goals against Stebbins Tuesday night at Ernst Soccer Stadium in D-II sectional action Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos Troy’s Colten Hermann moves the ball down field against Stebbins Tuesday night. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos Troy’s Aiden Hickernell makes a move against Stebbins’ Mathias Ariza Tuesday night. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos Troy’s Joshua Murphy goes up above Stebbins’ John Wilson to head the ball Tuesday night. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos Troy’s Cooper Sexton works against Stebbins’ Jose Vazquez Tuesday night. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Action Photos

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team ended the game with Stebbins early in its D-II sectional opener, winning 8-0.

Troy, 14-2-2, will play Harrison in a district title game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Beavercreek.

Bradyn Dillow had another big game with six goals and one assist, while Carson Furrow and Colten Hermann had one goal and one assist each.

Trenton Blanchard and Samuel Maitlen had one assist each and Lucas Hickernell had three saves in goal.

Tippecanoe 8,

Kenton Ridge 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team had an early ending to advance to a D-III district title game.

Tipp, 14-2-3, will play Indian Hill at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bellbrook. Indian Hill won the regular seaosn meeting between the two teams 2-1.

Cameron Smith had three goals and one assist for Tippecanoe, while Landon Haas and Maddox Robinson had one goal and two assists each.

Beckett Trzeciak, AJ Jergens and Colin Turner had one goal each.

Dominic Mendiola had two assists and Brayden Kocher had one assist.

Jace Sawyer had one save in goal.

Carroll 8,

Piqua 0

BEAVERCREEK — The Piqua boys soccer team finished the season with a record of 8-10-0.

Tanner Stevens had five saves for the Indians.

Bethel 5,

Northwestern 0

BRANDT — The Bethel boys soccer team improved to 18-2-0 in D-IV sectional action.

The Bees will play Madeira in a district title game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Monroe High School.

“We controlled the match,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Two goals by Nick Falkenstein propelled us to victory. I don’t think we played our best match tonight, but it is always hard to play a team twice in one season.

“Northwestern is a dangerous scoring team and our guys did a great job shutting them down, limiting very few dangerous opportunities.”

The team set a record with 18 wins in a season and David Kasimove broke Aiden Flomerfelt’s season record for assists, with 28 on the season now.

Nick Falkenstein had two goals and Phil Dix, Reed Dix and Logan Newell each scored one goal.

Kasimov had three assists and Kason Etmans and Logan Norris had one assist each.

Troy Christian 6,

Lehman Catholic 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team advanced to a D-V district final.

The Eagles, 13-5-1, will play Seven Hills at 3 p.m. Saturday at Fairborn for the district title.

Brennan Hochwalt had two goals and Marek Ballinger had one goal and two assists.

Max Barnishin, Ayden Taylor and Gabe Wilkins had one goal each.

Mikey Berner and Zach Zeman had two assists each.

Karter Denson had one save in goal.

Legacy Christian 3,

Milton-Union 1

XENIA — The Milton-Union boys soccer team lost in a D-V district semifinal Thursday.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a record of 9-9-1.

Dayton Christian 5,

Newton 0

DAYTON — The Newton boys soccer team lost in a D-V district semifinal Thursday.

The Indians finished the season with a record of 8-9-2.