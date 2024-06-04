Turf enhancement project underway

Renovations have started for the Stadium Turf Enhancement Project (STEP) at Troy Memorial Stadium This $3.9 million project will install artificial turf and make upgrades to the football and soccer fields at Troy High School. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — Renovations are underway for Troy High School’s football and soccer stadiums.

The Motz Group, of Cincinnati, will be replacing the natural grass surface with an artificial turf for Troy Memorial Stadium and Ferguson Field.

The renovation is part of the $3.9 million Stadium Turf Enhancement Project (STEP) which was fully funded through public and private donations, including a $1 million donation from Ernst Family/Ernst Concrete

Chris Piper, superintendent for Troy City Schools, expressed excitement for the new surfaces, which he said should be ready for the fall sports season and can be used for more outdoor events throughout the year.

“It’s certainly a benefit because when we can provide use of our facilities it will draw more people to shops and restaurants in our community,” Piper said.

In switching from natural to artificial turf Memorial Stadium, with a seating capacity of 10,500 will be able to host neutral site playoff games.

“It’s my understanding that we weren’t able to host playoff games because we didn’t have field turf,” Piper said.

To date the project has raised $3.6 million dollars which is just $300,000 short of its goal. Once all the funds are raised STEP will reconfigure Ferguson Field with permanent lighting upgrades to the press box along with bleachers, a scoreboard and fencing.

Anyone interested in donating to the renovation project can mail checks or stop by the Troy Foundation located at 216 W, Franklin St., or online at thetroyfoundation.org.