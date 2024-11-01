Upcoming TMCPL events

TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library has several upcoming events scheduled for the beginning of November.

Below are various upcoming events:

• Learn about mindfulness, a practice that helps individuals consciously and systematically work with stress, pain, illness, and the challenges of daily life at Troy-Miami County Public Library on Monday. Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. This can improve attention, decrease burnout, enhance sleep quality, and even manage conditions like anxiety and depression. Our presenter is from the Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services. You don’t need to register. This is an event for adults.

• Join us for a Taylor Swift-themed extravaganza at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Monday, Nov. 4, from 3-5 p.m. Fans of all ages will enjoy games and activities inspired by the pop sensation’s music and career. From trivia challenges to creative crafts and more, this event celebrates Swift’s influence with fun for everyone in the family. Registration is requested by going to www.tmcpl.org/libcal .

Call the library at 937-676-2731 for more information. Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 N. Main St. in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. For more information, call the library or visit www.tmcpl.org .

• Join us at Troy-Miami County Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. for “Codebreakers!” During WWII, Navajo veterans developed the unbreakable code, and several Native American tribes worked as code talkers in both world wars. Teens will learn about the declassified Navajo code and use it to send messages to each other. All supplies provided. For tweens and teens in grades 6-12.

Registration is required. Please reserve a spot at www.tmcpl.org/libcal .

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information about these events, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit www.tmcpl.org.