UVCC announces back to school events

Submitted photo | Upper Valley Career Center

PIQUA—The Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) is preparing to welcome students back to campus for the 2024-25 school year.

All first-year students will begin on Thursday, Aug. 15, with all students reporting to school on Friday, Aug. 16. The school day begins at 8:23 a.m. and ends at 2:44 p.m. Students can enter the building as early as 7:55 a.m.

Schedule Pick-Up Day:

All enrolled students will receive a Schedule Pick-Up Day (SPUD) packet in the mail with the information needed for back to school by early August. The annual SPUD will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13 from noon to 7 p.m. on the main campus.

“This is a great day for all students to come into school to pick-up their class schedule, uniforms, fill out important forms, and ask any final questions they might have before starting the school year,” said Matt Meyer, director of student services.

For this open house, students should enter the building and go directly to their career tech lab to talk with their instructors and receive their schedules. Then, students will have the opportunity to get acclimated with the campus, find their academic classrooms, and complete anything else they need to begin school.

Traffic Pattern Changes:

Last year, UVCC unveiled a new traffic pattern to increase the efficiency and safety of vehicles traveling on campus. A dedicated lane is available solely for students being driven to and from school. This pick-up/drop-off lane is located on the north side of the school off Looney Road at UVCC’s Adult Technology Center.

Student drivers and school buses will follow a similar pattern as in past years – entering at the south entrance by Edison State Community College. Students will park in the designated lot in the back of the school. Maps of the traffic patterns will be distributed to those attending schedule pick-pp day and are posted on the school’s website. Please review with your student prior to the first day of school.

For additional information on back to school for new or returning students, please visit the Student Information page on the Career Center’s website at www.uppervalleycc.org or call 937-778-1980.