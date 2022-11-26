UVMC earns ‘A’ from Leapfrog Group

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has again earned an “A” grade from the Leapfrog Hospital Ratings program for the fall of 2022. This national distinction, which also was achieved in the spring of this year and fall of 2021, recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.

“Upper Valley Medical Center is honored to again receive this patient safety recognition from the Leapfrog Group,” said Kevin Harlan, UVMC president.

“Patient safety and quality care are at the center of all we do. This takes a personal commitment and shared responsibility among our care teams,” Harlan continued. “We are all dedicated to this mission every day for every one of our patients.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the U.S. based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see full details on UVMC’s grade and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.HospitalSafetyGrade.org.