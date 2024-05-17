Vehicle overturns on US 36

Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville Township Fire and Greenville City Fire responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVLLE — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash on in the 6300 block of U.S. Route 36 U.S. Route 36.

On May 16, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville Township Fire and Greenville City Fire were dispatched to the 6300 block of U.S. Route 36 in reference to a crash with injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 purple Chevrolet Impala driven by Christopher Rinderle, 25, of Bradford, was traveling east on U.S. Route 36 when it traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a culvert overturning and striking a utility pole before coming to rest. Rinderle was treated at the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and was transported to Wayne HealthCare Emergency Room with minor injuries.