Veterans kick off statewide tour for Sherrod Brown

DAYTON — The “Veterans and Servicemembers for Sherrod” coalition kicked off a statewide tour in Dayton on Monday, Aug 12, featuring coalition co-chair and retired Airman Melissa Rodriguez, former Army Intelligence Analyst Sergeant Jessica Figueroa, Wright-Patt Research Analyst Ted Wendeln, and retired Major General Dennis Laich.

The “Veterans and Servicemembers” statewide tour is highlighting U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) record fighting for Ohio veterans, servicemembers, and military families by passing the PACT Act, fighting for housing protections for veterans, saving the Chillicothe VA, and honoring the service of Ohio’s veterans, servicemembers and their families.

“I’m proud to serve as co-chair of the Veterans and Servicemembers for Sherrod coalition because Sherrod doesn’t just say the right things when it comes to serving our military community – he takes the time to listen and then brings our ideas to Washington and puts them into action,” Rodriguez said. “Sherrod has always had our backs, and this November, we’ll have his.”

“It’s crucial that we reelect Sherrod Brown to the U.S. Senate so he can continue his work on behalf of Ohio’s veterans, servicemembers, and our families,” Figueroa said. “Sherrod has always fought for us – during our service and after. His record speaks for itself, from securing cost-of-living increases for disabled veterans to supporting improvements to women veterans’ healthcare.”

“Sherrod Brown has been a steadfast advocate for Ohio’s military community and those who have served our nation,” Wendeln said. “Sherrod’s tireless efforts to honor Ohio veterans exposed to toxic burn pits cannot be overstated. He worked relentlessly to pass the PACT Act and continues to secure ongoing funding to ensure no veteran is left without care. Under Sherrod’s leadership, the lives of Ohio families and our military communities are undeniably better.”

“Sherrod introduced the bipartisan All-American Flag Act years ago. And while he ran into obstacles every time he introduced it, Sherrod persisted, because he understands how important this bill is for our country, our veterans, and our servicemembers,”Laich said. “That’s the kind of man Sherrod is: one who does what’s right for Ohio and who will stand up to anyone who gets in the way to get results for his constituents.”

Brown is a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and has always fought for Ohio veterans, servicemembers, and military families to make sure they get the benefits and honor they deserve:

• Brown wrote and passed the bipartisan PACT Act to secure healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits during their service.

• Brown has hosted roundtables across the state to ensure veterans are aware of the benefits available to them through the PACT Act.

• Brown delivered critical investments to Dayton’s Wright-Patt Air Force Base so the complex and workers have the resources they need to keep our country safe.

• Brown introduced the bipartisan Veterans Affairs Centennial and Heritage Act to place the National VA History Center on the Dayton VA Medical Center campus.

• When the Chillicothe VA Medical Center faced closure, Brown spearheaded the Strengthening the Chillicothe VA Committee, hosted roundtables, and worked across the aisle to successfully keep the center open.

• Brown passed the All-American Flag Act to ensure the symbol of our nation is made by American workers with American-made materials.

• Brown passed the bipartisan Keeping Military Families Together Act through the Senate which extends the authority for servicemembers’ spouses and children to be buried in national cemeteries.

• Brown passed the bipartisan Mark Our Place Act through the Senate to memorialize all Medal of Honor recipients and preserve their legacies.

• Brown introduced the Veterans Housing Stability Act to prevent servicemembers and veterans who used home loans during the COVID-19 pandemic from losing their homes. Brown also successfully pushed the VA to launch a program helping servicemembers and veterans keep their homes.

• Brown introduced the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act to increase compensation for veterans with service-related disabilities and military survivors.

• Brown is pushing the VA to modernize veterans’ healthcare records and better protect the personal information contained in those records.

• Brown stood up to big banks and urged them to take the burden off of servicemembers by following through on their promise to cap interest rates for servicemembers.

• Brown introduced the bipartisan Critical Health Access Resource and Grant Extensions Act to extend VA programs that prevent veteran homelessness, support caregivers, and address staffing shortages at State Veterans Homes.