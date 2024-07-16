Vinyl Vultures to play at Hayner

Vinyl Vultures

TROY — It is Boomer night with the Vinyl Vultures at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Tuesday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m.

The final Lucky Lemonade concert of the season will feature the Vultures playing the music of your youth so you can sing along and reminisce. You know all the words, you know how every song ends, all your favorites, all night long. If you loved this band at the 2023 Troy, Ohio PorchFest, you would love them at Lucky Lemonade.

Lucky Lemonade Concerts are free and require no reservations. Concerts take place in the Courtyard at the Hayner. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner Events, please call 937-339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.