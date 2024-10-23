Volleyball Roundup

Troy’s Reagan Duff pounds a kill against Miamisburg Tuesday night at the Vandalia SAC in D-II sectional volleyball aciton. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Sydney Astor tips the ball over the net Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Lauren Koester handles serve receove as libero Luci Liviano reacts Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Livi Luciano launches a serve Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Sophie Michalos goes up for a kills Tuesday night against Miamisburg. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

VANDALIA — The Troy volleyball team made it worth the wait Tuesday night in its sectional tournament opener in D-II at the Vandalia SAC.

In a match that didn’t start until 8:15 p.m., Troy topped Miamisburg 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17 to advance to a district title match.

Troy, 14-9, will play the Anderson-Loveland winner at 12 p.m. at Trent Arena.

Miamisburg closes the season with a record of 2-21.

Tippecanoe 3,

Greenville 0

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe volleyball team advanced to a district title match with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 win over Greenville.

Tipp will play New Richmond at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fairfield Arena in a D-III district final.

“Started slow, but recovered with strong net play and very consistent, aggressive serving that broke down their attack,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Same in the second and third set. Love our defensive energy and our ability to counter attack even in difficult situations.

“Got to give a lot of credit to our setters for their great setting choices and pushing the team to stay in system. Good win, now onto districts.”

Savannah Clawson had 12 kills, five blocks and eight digs and Emily Aselage had seven kills, four aces and seven digs.

Abby Mader had six kills, Courtney Post had five kills and Lexi Luginbuhl had three blocks.

Bri Morris had 20 assists and five aces and Jenna Krimm had 12 assists.

Faith Siefring led the defense with 15 digs.