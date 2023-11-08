Voters pick Iiames, Demmit for ME BOE

By Sheryl Roadcap

CASSTOWN — Of the three individuals who were seeking one of the two open Miami East School Board of Education seats, voters picked Mark E. Iiames and John E. Demmit on Election Day, Nov. 7, to be the new board members. All election results are unofficial until they certified by the Miami County Board of Elections after Election Day on Nov. 21.

Demmit earned 594 votes (38.82%) and Iiames received 507 votes (33.14%). The third candidate, Les Kinder earned 429 votes (28.04%).

This will be the first term Iiames and Demmit will serve as members of the board.

A total of 1,144 out of the 6,310 registered voters cast their ballots for the election. That was a total of 18.13% of registered voters.