GREENVILLE — Kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3 with Darke County Parks. Visit Shawnee Prairie Reserve from 6 to 9 p.m. for Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland where over 600 luminaries will light your way along the wooded trails allowing for a peaceful winter’s night in nature.

Inside the Nature Center, guests can decorate gingerbread cookies, make a holiday craft and visit Santa. While walking around the preserve you will find Candyland, Christmas trolls and might even run into the Grinch. Listen to music of Christmas past in the log house than enjoy a warm drink and snack next to the campfire.

The gift shop will be open, offering a selection of unique gifts for that perfect stocking stuffer.

Resitration is required for Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland to ensure parking for all. To register for this event visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the nature center at 937-548-0165.

Shawnee Prairie Reserve will close Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. and re-open at 6 p.m. for the event. This event makes for the perfect free evening for the whole family to celebrate the winter season. Please bring a votive candle or two as a donation for next year.