Weekend Roundup

KETTERING — The Troy hockey team opened the Frozen Creek tournament with a 10-0 win over Mason Friday night.

Troy opened a 4-0 lead after the opening period and added three goals each in the second and third periods.

Cooper Sexton and Brady Smith had two goals and two assists each.

Camren Lombardo had two goals and one assist and Eli Wenning, Colin Burghardt and Ian Francis Knott had one goal and one assist each.

Brady Campbell had the first goal of his high school career and Gaven Burris dished out three assists and Andrew Condy had one assist.

BASKETBALL

Bethel 66,

Legacy 64

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys basketball team opened the season with a win Friday night.

Bethel led 17-14, 35-33 and 54-51 at the quarter breaks.

Mike Halleg had 16 points and six assists and Jason Bowen had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Konner Holden scored nine points, Remi Brannan had seven points and 12 rebounds and Jonas Friend added seven points.

Evan Goodman added six points.

GIRLS

Basketball

Newton 47,

FM 43

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team improved to 2-0 in the WOAC with a win over Franklin Monroe Saturday.

Newton led 16-15 after one quarter and it was tied 22-22 at halftime.

The Indians took a 36-32 lead after three quarters.

Mercedes Craig and Layla VanCulin both had double-doubles with 12 points and 10 rebounds each.

Reese Hess added seven points.