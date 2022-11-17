Westminster Presbyterian Church welcomes new minister

PIQUA — At 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Westminster Presbyterian Church will install Reverend Joshua Rodriguez as the 41st Presbyterian minister to serve the Piqua community.

Rodriguez is a passionate follower of Jesus. He is a Hoosier, hailing from Marion, Indiana. He graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2010 and attended seminary at Princeton Theological. Following seminary, Rodriguez worked at First Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee as an associate pastor.

Rodriguez is married and has two children. The Rodriguez family recently moved to Piqua and is excited to start their lives at Westminster.

As they begin a new season of ministry, they want to invite the community in worship as they welcome Rodriguez and his family into the Piqua community.