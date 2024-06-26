Where to get help

Volunteers with a young adult group from Valley Church help stock the kitchen at Wilma’s Place men’s shelter in the Bethany Center in Piqua in November 2023. Courtesy photo | Wilma’s Place Habitat for Humanity ReStore, on West Main Street in Troy, celebrated its December 2023 home build with workers placing a new photo of that new Sidney home, owned by Bridget Lawson, left, in the store’s entryway in March 2024. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

• Miami County Agencies

American Cancer Society — 888-ACS-OHIO (local services or events, patient navigator services, volunteers) — 800-ACS-2345 (cancer information, memorials and donations)

American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Chapter — 937-332-1414

Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 — 937-341-3000 or 800-258-7277

ASPIRE (formerly ABLE), Upper Valley JVS — Adult Basic & Literacy Education — 937-778-1980, ext. 501 or fax 937-778-1958

Bethany Center — 937-615-9762

Bethel Hope — 937-845-1711

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Greater Miami Valley — 937-220-6850 or 800-301-7123

CASA/GAL of Miami County Inc. — 937-335-0209

Catholic Social Services — 937-223-7217/counseling; 800-300-2937, pregnancy counseling and adoption

Child Care Choices — 937-667-1799

(The) Clubhouse — 937-667-1069, ext. 1021

Covington Outreach Association Inc. — 937-541-5581

Community Housing — 937-332-0021 ext. 252

Council on Rural Service Programs Inc. Early Childhood Department — 937-778-5220

Council on Rural Service Programs Inc. of Piqua— 937-778-5220

Gateway Youth Programs: Runaway and Homeless Youth Program — 800-351-7347, crisis phone. Miami County ACES —937-937-548-8002

Easter Seals Adult Day Services at Sunrise Center (Piqua)— 937-778-3680

Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County Inc. — 937-339-6761, crisis hotline -800-351-7347

OSU Extension, Miami County — 937-440-3945

Friends in Serving Humanity (FISH) of Miami County:

• Tipp City — 937-667-1587

• Troy — 937-335-1440

• Union Township — 937-698-3474

G.I.V.E. Inc. Medical Supplier of Covington — 937-473-5195

Goodwill Industries of the Miami Valley — 937-461-4800

Habitat for Humanity of Miami County Ohio Inc. — 937-332-3763

Health Department of Piqua – 937-778-2060

Health Partners Free Clinic — 937-332-0894

Meals on Wheels of Piqua — 937-615-0940

Miami County Dental Clinic — 937-339-8656

Miami County Public Health — 937-573-3500

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County — 937-335-5191

Pink Ribbon Girls — 877-269-5367

Piqua Community Foundation — 937-615-9080

Piqua Compassion Network — 937-778-8856

Piqua Police Department — 937-778-2027

Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development Program, Brain Wellness Center, 937-773-7630

Riverside/Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities — 937-440-3000

Rural Development, U. S. Department of Agriculture — 937-393-1921

St. Joseph’s House — 937-335-5895

St. Patrick Soup Kitchen — 937-335-7939

St. Vincent de Paul Society — 937-335-2833, ext. 133

Safehaven Inc. — 937-615-0126 or 800-564-5256

Salvation Army of Piqua — 937-773-7563

Senior Companion Program of Graceworks Lutheran Services — 937-534-7937

Senior Independence — 937-498-4680 or 800-287-4680

Senior Resource Connection — 937-228-3663 or 888-580-3663

Social Security Administration District Office — 866- 931-2520 or (800) 772-1213

State of Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commission Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation — 937-372-4416 voice/TDD or 800-589-4416

Tipp City Police Department — 937-667-3112

Tipp City Salvation Army Service Unit — 937-667-6586

Tipp City/Southern Miami County Emergency Food Pantry — 937-667-6586

Tipp Monroe Community Services Inc. — 937-667-8631

Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services — 937-335-7727 or 800-589-2853

Tri-County Suicide Prevention Coalition Inc. — 800-351-7347

Troy Literacy Council Inc. — 937-660-3170

Troy Milk Fund — 937-623-1952

Troy Police Department — 937-339-7525

Troy Recreation Association Inc. — 937-339-1923

Troy Senior Citizens Center — 937-335-2810

United Way of Miami County — 937-335-8410

U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Discrimination Hotline — 800-669-9777

Veterans’ Service Center — 937-440-8126

YMCAs of Miami County

• Piqua Branch: 937-773-9622

• Robinson Branch of Troy: 937-440-9622

• Richard E. Hunt Activity Center (Piqua): 937-778-5247

YWCA Piqua — 937-773-6626