Where to get help

• Miami County Agencies
American Cancer Society — 888-ACS-OHIO (local services or events, patient navigator services, volunteers) — 800-ACS-2345 (cancer information, memorials and donations)
American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Chapter — 937-332-1414
Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 — 937-341-3000 or 800-258-7277
ASPIRE (formerly ABLE), Upper Valley JVS — Adult Basic & Literacy Education — 937-778-1980, ext. 501 or fax 937-778-1958
Bethany Center — 937-615-9762
Bethel Hope — 937-845-1711
Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Greater Miami Valley — 937-220-6850 or 800-301-7123
CASA/GAL of Miami County Inc. — 937-335-0209
Catholic Social Services — 937-223-7217/counseling; 800-300-2937, pregnancy counseling and adoption
Child Care Choices — 937-667-1799
(The) Clubhouse — 937-667-1069, ext. 1021
Covington Outreach Association Inc. — 937-541-5581
Community Housing — 937-332-0021 ext. 252
Council on Rural Service Programs Inc. Early Childhood Department — 937-778-5220
Council on Rural Service Programs Inc. of Piqua— 937-778-5220
Gateway Youth Programs: Runaway and Homeless Youth Program — 800-351-7347, crisis phone. Miami County ACES —937-937-548-8002
Easter Seals Adult Day Services at Sunrise Center (Piqua)— 937-778-3680
Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County Inc. — 937-339-6761, crisis hotline -800-351-7347
OSU Extension, Miami County — 937-440-3945
Friends in Serving Humanity (FISH) of Miami County:
• Tipp City — 937-667-1587
• Troy — 937-335-1440
• Union Township — 937-698-3474
G.I.V.E. Inc. Medical Supplier of Covington — 937-473-5195
Goodwill Industries of the Miami Valley — 937-461-4800
Habitat for Humanity of Miami County Ohio Inc. — 937-332-3763
Health Department of Piqua – 937-778-2060
Health Partners Free Clinic — 937-332-0894
Meals on Wheels of Piqua — 937-615-0940
Miami County Dental Clinic — 937-339-8656
Miami County Public Health — 937-573-3500
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County — 937-335-5191
Pink Ribbon Girls — 877-269-5367
Piqua Community Foundation — 937-615-9080
Piqua Compassion Network — 937-778-8856
Piqua Police Department — 937-778-2027
Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development Program, Brain Wellness Center, 937-773-7630
Riverside/Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities — 937-440-3000
Rural Development, U. S. Department of Agriculture — 937-393-1921
St. Joseph’s House — 937-335-5895
St. Patrick Soup Kitchen — 937-335-7939
St. Vincent de Paul Society — 937-335-2833, ext. 133
Safehaven Inc. — 937-615-0126 or 800-564-5256
Salvation Army of Piqua — 937-773-7563
Senior Companion Program of Graceworks Lutheran Services — 937-534-7937
Senior Independence — 937-498-4680 or 800-287-4680
Senior Resource Connection — 937-228-3663 or 888-580-3663
Social Security Administration District Office — 866- 931-2520 or (800) 772-1213
State of Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commission Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation — 937-372-4416 voice/TDD or 800-589-4416
Tipp City Police Department — 937-667-3112
Tipp City Salvation Army Service Unit — 937-667-6586
Tipp City/Southern Miami County Emergency Food Pantry — 937-667-6586
Tipp Monroe Community Services Inc. — 937-667-8631
Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services — 937-335-7727 or 800-589-2853
Tri-County Suicide Prevention Coalition Inc. — 800-351-7347
Troy Literacy Council Inc. — 937-660-3170
Troy Milk Fund — 937-623-1952
Troy Police Department — 937-339-7525
Troy Recreation Association Inc. — 937-339-1923
Troy Senior Citizens Center — 937-335-2810
United Way of Miami County — 937-335-8410
U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Discrimination Hotline — 800-669-9777
Veterans’ Service Center — 937-440-8126
YMCAs of Miami County
• Piqua Branch: 937-773-9622
• Robinson Branch of Troy: 937-440-9622
• Richard E. Hunt Activity Center (Piqua): 937-778-5247
YWCA Piqua — 937-773-6626