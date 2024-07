Ladi T of Cinci, takes the stage a Lock 9 Park on Saturday, July 27. Joining Lady T to provide patrons with an evening of classic rock ‘n roll were also bands Gamut and Catalina Wine Mixer. Crooked Handle Brewing Company and other local establishments kept concert-goers supplied with food and beverages. For kids, the new splash pad was a popular attraction.

Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today