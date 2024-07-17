Wiffle ball with police in the Piqua parks

Piqua High School Resource Officer Chris Walters gets ready to pitch to one of the many young people that came out to enjoy a game of wiffle ball with Piqua Police officers and the Miami County Park District Ranger as part of the Police in the Parks program on Tuesday, July 16, at Pitsenbarger Park in Piqua. Piqua Police Chief Rick Byron, who came to cheer on the teams, said he was impressed with the large number of kids who came to enjoy some time with the officers. The next opportunity for local kids to challenge the officers will be a kickball game at Lower Mote Park by College Street on Wednesday, July 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will also be a basketball game with the officers on Friday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fountain Park, and the final game will be flag football on Friday, Aug. 16, from 1-3 p.m. at Kiwanis Park.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today