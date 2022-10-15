Witches Day Out set for Oct. 30

TIPP CITY — Witches of all ages will descend upon downtown Tipp City on Oct. 30 for the community’s second annual Witches Day Out.

Community favorite businesses will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

In its second year, Witches Day Out will expand to include eight businesses throughout downtown Tipp City. Joining Unboxed Boutique will be Bella Gray Market, Bloomora Botanicals, Fox & Feather Trading Company, Midwest Memories Antiques, RPets, Serendipity Paper Company and YellowHammer Clothing and Home.

Wear a witch hat to take advantage of specials at each shop. The delightful Witches of Dow Street, a group of crones that love to get into the spirit of the holiday season, will roam throughout downtown Tipp City to visit with guests. Free tarot card readings from Divine Love Healing will be available at Unboxed Boutique as well.

Whether guests are good witches or bad witches, they are sure to have a wicked time. Want to add a little extra spice to your coven’s experience? Take advantage of Tipp City’s DORA (designated outdoor refreshment area) and grab a beverage from any local establishment to sip on during this event.

Additional event information may be found at www.unboxedboutique.com.

Unboxed Boutique opened as a small family-owned boutique in 2015 and today they operate both online and via locations in downtown Tipp City and Bellefontaine. They are passionate about making women of all shapes and sizes feel beautiful, offering almost every clothing item in sizes small through 3X. Additional selections are also available in sizes 4X to 6X. Their expert retail therapists personally work with each customer to find the right fit and look for any occasion.