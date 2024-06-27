WM Council hears sidewalk improvement presentation

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — Members of the West Milton Council Tuesday, June 25, heard a presentation on sidewalks, heard from residents speeding concerns and discussed a potential vacant property program.

The meeting began with a discussion on issues involving the intersection of North Main and High Streets in the village.

North Main Street resident Barbara Cecil spoke to say, “We have a problem with cars. They start at (state Route) 571 and head north … going 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.”

“I don’t know how fast they are going by the time they get to McKinley Street,” she said, when asking if a four-way stop would force the speeders to stop and expressing concern about children in that area.

Council member Scott Fogle asked if there are any four-way stops on North Main Street, to which West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright said there are not. After a brief discussion, Village Manager Jeffrey Sheridan said perhaps it would help to have West Milton Police in the area occasionally to help keep speeding down. Village Council will continue to work with residents to find a solution to the speeding issue.

Also during the meeting, members heard a presentation from village intern Jonathan Hurst, on possible options to address sidewalk issues within the village. He has been studying the problem and walking through the village photographing and documenting problems with sidewalks.

Hurst told council members, “Every sidewalk in the village has tripping hazards.”

He spoke about the Paser sidewalk program that helps to assess sidewalk issues and how to address them. It is a program not currently believed to be in use in the Miami County area. The Paser program, he explained, uses a scoring system from 10 down to 1, with a 10 being a sidewalk that is in excellent condition. Sidewalks in poor condition and very poor condition would have lower scores and have failed scores due to “seriously hazardous conditions.”

Council members then discussed a proposed ordinance that would require repairs to village sidewalks, with Sheridan suggesting the ordinance be reviewed by Village Law Director Lenee Brosh. Sheridan also suggested a score of five or less to be eligible for assistance with repairs, and that a homeowner could have their own contractor do the work. It was suggested $25,000 to $50,000 be set aside to assist some residents with costs. The village would potentially pay up to 50% of the cost of repairs in some cases. Hurst said if a sidewalk is scored at a five or less, it is not Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

In other business, council addressed the proposed vacant building registration ordinance, which could mean long-term vacant commercial building owners could be fined up to $1,000 and residential vacant home owners could face a $500 fine if left vacant and not occupied.

Vice Mayor Chris Horn said, “They’ve been saying we need a way to register vacant buildings. (It) gives the village the ability to fine. I’m not against trying to do something with a vacant building, I think there’s too much teeth (in the proposed ordinance).”

Sheridan clarified the ordinance is a “work in progress.”

Fogle said, “We’ve been talking about this for several meetings” and asked if any vacant building owners have contacted council members or Sheridan. Sheridan said he has not heard from anyone.

Jason Tinnerman, a resident and former council member, spoke to ask if the vacant home and commercial building owners know about the proposed ordinance. He said he agreed while “having some control over aesthetics” and “unsightly buildings” may be necessary, having a vacant house that is well maintained is another story and expressed concern that type of control by the village is a “slippery slope.”

West Milton Mayor Scott Hurst addressed Tinnerman’s concerns, explaining it may help the village to know if a building is vacant in case of a fire to determine if someone may be in the structure or if there is a light on in an empty building or home, it can be checked out.

Tinnerman questioned why a proposed $1,000 or $500 fine was necessary.

Gregory said the ordinance could help bring businesses to long term empty buildings.

“It becomes a choice. There are buildings that are not safe. You’re allowed to do what you want with your property,” Gregory said, adding there has to be rules.

Also Tuesday, council heard an update on the Community Pride Awards which are based on improvements to a home in the last six months, including lawn care, exterior decorations and other improvements. The awards are given two to three times per year and are announced at council meetings. The recipient will receive a yard sign and certificate of appreciation for their work.

Sheridan said a couple of nominations for Community Pride Awards have been received and he hopes to receive more. Those wanting to nominate someone can drop off their nomination at the village manager’s office with the name and address of the nominee and why they are nominating them. Council members will select the winners.

Next, council members briefly discussed establishing the park board again, with Fogle stating they need to “figure out what we can budget. There are certain grants available.”

Sheridan told Fogle they need to focus on projects before looking at grants.

Sheridan updated council members on lighting for the new trail that will be from state Route 571 and 48 and will then go east to the south side of state Route 571 to Rachel Ann Boulevard. Sheridan said trail lighting is “a little more challenging” for the village.

“We got (a) $1 million grant to build the trail,” but it did not include the lighting.

Based on information from Choice One Engineers, who are handling the project, it would cost $75,000 for three lights on the bridge and $455,000 to light the length of the trail.

Sheridan said the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) does not allow a portion of the trail to have lights. The additional costs would bring the out of pocket expense to the village to approximately $600,000. Sheridan said there are no other grants available. They received the $1 million federal grant through an allocation through the Miami County Regional Planning Commission.

Village Council continued the discussion about a fire truck replacement. Fogle ask council if they could get more information on their options since refurbishment is not an option. Council decided to table the discussion until their next regular session in July.

Near the end of the meeting, Council member Sarah Gregory invited everyone to attend the West Milton Lions Club events being held, including Lions Club bingo on July 2-3 at West Milton Park from 6 to 10 p.m.; and also on the Fourth of July from 3 to 9:30 p.m. at West Milton Park. The Lions Club will also have their annual BBQ dinner and this year are adding a pork chop dinner. It will be available beginning at 10 a.m. at Hoffman Church and continue until it is sold out.

There will also be a carnival in the park on July 2-3 with rides and games open from 5 until 10 p.m. with tickets at $1.25 each or 20 for $25. Arm bands are $25. The carnival will continue on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Fourth of July parade will be at 11 a.m. with West Milton native and former NFL player Wes Martin as grand marshal. There will also be food trucks on the hill and fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Municipal Park.

“It’s going to be so much fun. I hope to see everyone there,” said Gregory.

Council members went into executive session following the session to discuss the appointment or promotion of an employee. No action was taken.

The next meeting of West Milton Council will be on Tuesday, July 9. from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.