Zach Williams’ Revival Nights Tour coming to Hobart Arena

TROY — Hobart Arena will be one of 13 locations across the U.S. hosting Zach Williams’ Revival Nights Tour this fall.

Williams will perform at Hobart Arena on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. with CAIN, Matt Maher and Ben Fuller for a night of music, worship and community.

Tickets go on sale May 6 at noon. For tickets, go to https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/81213634?partner_id=3087.

About Zach Williams

Williams is a husband, father, recording artist, and songwriter, writing life-changing songs that come from a place of humility, honesty, and a direct reflection of God’s redemption in his life. With music reaching fans far and wide, in his career to date Williams has earned two GRAMMY awards (Chain Breaker, 2018; “There Was Jesus,” 2021), and along with an additional five GRAMMY nominations, Williams is a multi-GMA Dove Awards and K-LOVE Fan Awards winner and nominee and made radio history with two consecutive radio number one hits for 35 weeks with his debut singles “Chain Breaker” and “Old Church Choir.”

“Chain Breaker,” his debut and RIAA-certified platinum single from the gold-selling album Chain Breaker, gave Williams his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (2017). He received other GRAMMY nods for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, Survivor: Live from Harding Prison (2019), and in 2020 for “Rescue Story” (Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song). He has multiple Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards nominations, and his songs “Old Church Choir” and “Fear Is a Liar” are RIAA-certified gold.

He performed the multi-week number one single “There Was Jesus,” also certified gold, live with Parton on the 53rd annual CMA Awards in 2019, while the song made the Pandora Top Spins chart for 12 consecutive weeks and was named one of Pandora’s top 100 songs across all genres. Additionally, “There Was Jesus” was WAY-FM’s top song of 2020.

To date, Williams has won six GMA Dove Awards (Artist of the Year; New Artist of the Year; Pop/ Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year, “Chain Breaker;” Pop/Contemporary Song, “Old Church Choir;” Songwriter of the Year/Artist; Recorded Music Packaging, Rescue Story). He was also named Billboard’s 2017 Top Christian Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year and CCM Fan Awards’ Favorite New Artist Of The Year. Apple Music chose him as Artist of the Week (2016), while “Chain Breaker” was the top track of 2016 on iTunes’ Christian Songs chart. Williams has also been awarded four BMI Citation of Achievement awards for his singles “Chain Breaker,” “Old Church Choir,” and “Fear Is a Liar,” recognizing the songs for their national popularity and reach.

Williams released his latest album, A Hundred Highways, in the fall of 2022, which features his hit songs “Heart Of God” and “Jesus’ Fault,” a duet with country superstar Walker Hayes. His new book, Rescue Story, is out now. For more information, visit www.ZachWilliamsMusic.com.

About CAIN

The music of CAIN quickly became a mainstay on the radio since their debut single, the RIAA gold-certified “Rise Up (Lazarus),” was released in early 2020.

Raised in Hartselle, Alabama as pastor’s kids and now residing in Nashville, CAIN — Madison Cain Johnson, Taylor Cain Matz, and Logan Cain — got their first break opening for Dave Barnes and Andrew Ripp at a show in 2012.

Now more than a decade later, they’ve headlined their own tour, along with sharing the stage with Chris Tomlin, Zach Williams, Casting Crowns, TobyMac, the K-LOVE Christmas Tour, and performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage. The group also hosted the 2023 K-LOVE Fan Awards. CAIN has also headlined two tours, the “Live And In Color Tour,” which sold out 22 markets last spring.

They’ve hit number one back-to-back on the radio with their first two singles, “Rise Up (Lazarus)” and “Yes He Can,” both songs from their first full-length album “Rise Up.” Additionally, their viral single “I’m So Blessed” took over the streaming front, amassing more than 1 million streams for every week so far in 2023. Because of its social media popularity, more than 200,000 people have created their own videos using the music of “I’m So Blessed,” accounting for 300 million additional views on social media and growing their social media reach by 185%. Additionally, their social reach continues to grow every week.

In their career to date, they’ve won a K-LOVE Fan Award for Top Breakout Single “Rise Up (Lazarus)” and were nominated for an American Music Award (AMA) in 2021. CAIN also received multiple nods for the GMA Dove Awards in 2022 for Best New Artist, Pop/Contemporary Album, Best Recorded Music Packaging for Rise Up, and Christmas/Special Event Album for Wonderful.

Their viral single “I’m So Blessed” from Rise Up quickly flew up the streaming front, amassing more than a million weekly streams for multiple weeks.

Their latest project, Jesus Music, just released on Oct. 13, 2023, and offers songs such as the title track and “Any More.” On the heels of the album’s release, CAIN debuted their original series “Chasing CAIN” in November exclusively through the TBN app. The limited series shares never-before-seen footage of the group, their rise to where they are today, and how they keep faith and family at the forefront of everything they do. For more information, visit www.CAINTheBand.com.

About Matt Maher

Since his major-label debut in 2008, Maher has become a staple in the artistic and songwriting community.

A nine-time GRAMMY nominee and three-time GMA Dove Award winner, he has garnered multiple radio successes, writing and recording songs such as his top five CCLI song “Lord, I Need You” and the chart-topping radio singles “Because He Lives (Amen)” and “Alive & Breathing.” Along with other hits such as “Hold Us Together,” “Christ Is Risen,” “All The People Said Amen,” and “Your Grace Is Enough,” Maher has written or co-written six number one radio singles.

Penning numerous songs recorded by Crowder, Hillsong, Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, We Are Messengers, Chris Renzema, Mack Brock, Brandon Lake, and Passion, he’s had multiple titles on the CCLI chart’s top 500 list. With career album sales of more than 600,000 units to date, Maher was awarded RIAA platinum certification for “Lord, I Need You” and RIAA gold certification for “Hold Us Together,” “All The People Said Amen,” and “Because He Lives (Amen).” He’s released 10 studio albums, including his 2017 GRAMMY-nominated album Echoes, and his first Christmas album and children’s book, both titled The Advent of Christmas.

Maher, an official Steinway Artist, has been headlining his own tours and performing at major Catholic and Evangelical events since 2004, including multiple World Youth Day festivals, most recently in Rio De Janeiro presided by Pope Francis. He has also participated in the industry’s biggest tours and festivals, such as Worship Night In America with Chris Tomlin, Compassion Live’s The Road Show and Tobymac’s Hits Deep. Maher has also toured with MercyMe, Chris Tomlin, and Casting Crowns. For more information, visit www.MattMaherMusic.com.

About Ben Fuller

Fuller grew up in southern Vermont on his family dairy farm working alongside his father. He’d pass the time by singing to old classic country tunes as he witnessed first-hand the hard work and dedication it took to run a farm. The songs never stopped and somewhere between the farm and college, he picked up a guitar and never looked back.

Due to generations of hurt in his family, Fuller struggled with certain aspects of growing up and turned to cocaine and alcohol at a young age. In 2015, Fuller got involved in a devastating drug-fueled relationship which led him to understand the other side of addiction. In addition, in 2017, he abruptly lost his best friend to a heroin overdose and his entire outlook on life shifted.

Motivated to change, he moved to Nashville to pursue a career as a country singer in late 2018. A family Fuller was close with invited him to church one Sunday and as he walked the halls into the auditorium filled with 3,000 people, he knew one day he would sing “that kind of music” for the rest of his life.

Falling face first into his new-found relationship with Jesus, he began writing with a burning desire to share what God did to turn his life around. Today, Fuller lives completely sober while sharing his story filled with hope, mercy, and grace. By turning his testimony into songs, he has been rejuvenated with a new passion and mission; to share his story with the world and all who are ready to listen. For more information, visit www.BenFullerOfficial.com.