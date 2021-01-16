To report missed papers, call

866-919-3968.

To start, stop or put your delivery on vacation, call

866-919-3968.

If you need help with subscription billing issues, call

866-919-3968.

For information about news related items, please send an email to [email protected] or call Editor Sam Wildow at

(937) 552-2131.

For sports news, please email Rob Kiser at [email protected] or call

(937) 451-3334.

For advertising, call (937) 538-4667 or email [email protected].

For obituaries, please email inquiries them to [email protected] or call Harwinder Kaur-Cornett at (937) 538-4829.