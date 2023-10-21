Staff Reports
-
0

Jericho Burns, 1, fights his way to the endzone for an Indians’ touchdown.

Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today

Piqua’s Gage Gambill, 12, intercepts a Fairborn pass.

Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today

Kicker , Joshua Heath, 18, drills a field goal for the Indians.

Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today

Jericho Burns, 1, fights his way to the endzone for an Indians’ touchdown.

Piqua’s Gage Gambill, 12, intercepts a Fairborn pass.

Kicker , Joshua Heath, 18, drills a field goal for the Indians.

No posts to display