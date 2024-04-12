Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today Members of the Miami County Special Olympics Powerlifting Team gather for a team photo following last Saturday’s meet at Riverside of Miami County.

(MIAMI COUNTY, OH—) The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as

Riverside, hosted a Special Olympics Powerlifting Tournament on Saturday, April 6 at Riverside (1625

Troy Sidney Rd., Troy). At the April event, athletes from Butler, Clark, Champaign, Darke, Mercer, Miami,

Shelby counties competed in the tournament. Below are results for Miami County’s athletes in their

respective weight classes:

Josh Anderson 2nd place

Cooper Brown 1st place

Joseph Epley 2nd place

Wyatt Freels 1st place

Austin Gosline 1st place

Tyler Harvey 2nd place

Justine Hoffmann 3rd place

Caleb Karnehm 1st place

Noah Rocke 3rd place

Nolan Rocke 3rd place

Brady Schneider 3rd place

Ethan Via 2nd place

Nick Weaver 2nd place

Eli Woodward-Roeth 3rd place

Tristan Yingst 2nd place

Miami County Special Olympics is operated by the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities,

known locally as Riverside. It is an affiliate of Special Olympics Ohio and the internationally recognized

Special Olympics organization. Miami County Special Olympics offers a wide variety of year-round

individual and team sports for anyone with an intellectual disability, ages 8 and older. Sports included

are basketball, softball, volleyball, cheerleading, powerlifting, golf and swimming.

Each program promotes athletes’ emotional, physical and social health and instills a strong work-ethic

and sense of teamwork. Through successful experiences, athletes build confidence and a positive self-

image which carries over into the classroom, jobs and community. For more about Miami County Special

Olympics or how to volunteer, visit riversidedd.org or call (937) 440-3000.

CAPTION FOR PHOTO: Eli Woodward-Roeth completes a deadlift at the April 6 Special Olympics

Powerlifting tournament at the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside).

