(MIAMI COUNTY, OH—) The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as
Riverside, hosted a Special Olympics Powerlifting Tournament on Saturday, April 6 at Riverside (1625
Troy Sidney Rd., Troy). At the April event, athletes from Butler, Clark, Champaign, Darke, Mercer, Miami,
Shelby counties competed in the tournament. Below are results for Miami County’s athletes in their
respective weight classes:
Josh Anderson 2nd place
Cooper Brown 1st place
Joseph Epley 2nd place
Wyatt Freels 1st place
Austin Gosline 1st place
Tyler Harvey 2nd place
Justine Hoffmann 3rd place
Caleb Karnehm 1st place
Noah Rocke 3rd place
Nolan Rocke 3rd place
Brady Schneider 3rd place
Ethan Via 2nd place
Nick Weaver 2nd place
Eli Woodward-Roeth 3rd place
Tristan Yingst 2nd place
Miami County Special Olympics is operated by the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities,
known locally as Riverside. It is an affiliate of Special Olympics Ohio and the internationally recognized
Special Olympics organization. Miami County Special Olympics offers a wide variety of year-round
individual and team sports for anyone with an intellectual disability, ages 8 and older. Sports included
are basketball, softball, volleyball, cheerleading, powerlifting, golf and swimming.
Each program promotes athletes’ emotional, physical and social health and instills a strong work-ethic
and sense of teamwork. Through successful experiences, athletes build confidence and a positive self-
image which carries over into the classroom, jobs and community. For more about Miami County Special
Olympics or how to volunteer, visit riversidedd.org or call (937) 440-3000.
CAPTION FOR PHOTO: Eli Woodward-Roeth completes a deadlift at the April 6 Special Olympics
Powerlifting tournament at the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside).
