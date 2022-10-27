2022 “Made in Piqua” ornaments available

PIQUA — Piqua’s rich industrial heritage continues to be honored by Mainstreet Piqua as the 16th “Made in Piqua” ornament honors Miami Valley Steel Service.

The new collectible ornament features the iconic Miami Valley Steel Service trucks and is brass with blue highlights. The ornaments are packaged in boxes specially produced for the project by Piqua Paper Box Company. The cost per ornament is $15. The new Made in Piqua ornament is available at Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. and Mainstreet Piqua, 326 N. Main St.

Miami Valley Steel Service was started in Piqua in 1983. The first factory was on East Main Street but steady growth and strong leadership resulted in the company growing quickly and their present facility is on Fox Drive.

“We are honored to be featured on this year’s ornament,” said Miami Valley Steel CEO Lou Moran in a press released. “Miami Valley Steel Service started in Piqua, and recently the company made a significant investment in our facility to help position us for the future.”

The idea for the collectible ornament came from former downtown Piqua merchant Doug Stilwell. A new ornament featuring a different item made in Piqua is produced each year and it is the goal of Mainstreet Piqua to feature items made by both historical businesses as well as those still present in the community. Companies that have been featured on the Made in Piqua ornament series include Decker’s, Hartzell Propeller, Favorite Stove Company, The French Oil Mill Machinery Company, the Meteor Motor Car Company, Hartzell Fan, Piqua Paper Box Company, Aerovent, Atlas Underwear Company, Jackson Tube Service, Orr Felt Company, Crayex, Sander’s Dairy, Polysource and the Coca Cola Bottling plant.

The ornaments, along with a number of other Piqua collectibles, are available in the “shop” tab on the Mainstreet Piqua website at www.mainstreetpiqua.com .