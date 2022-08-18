2022 Miami County Born and Raised Market Lamb

Class First:
First: Eli Petry
Second: Collier Elifritz
Third: Olivia Hines
Fourth: Carson Freeman
Fifth: Gracelyn Cooper
Sixth: Shelby Petry
Seventh: Isaac Petry
Eighth: Haley Matheny
Ninth: Garrett L.W. Petry
First:0th: Evan Massie
Class Second:
First: Addison Fine
Second: Garrett Fine
Third: Ella Fine
Fourth: Collier Elifritz
Fifth: Keira Kirby
Sixth: Keira Kirby
Seventh: Isaac Petry
Eighth: Olivia Hines
Ninth: Olivia Hines
Class Third:
First: Carly Hollowell
Second: Jacob Roeth
Third: Lola McCarroll
Fourth: Brady Kadel
Fifth: Kyle Wright
Sixth: Kennedee Elifritz
Seventh: Haley Matheny
Eighth: Paisley McCarroll
Ninth: Emree Elifritz
First:0th: Braden Cooper
First:First:th: Evan Massie
Class Fourth:
First: Chloe Gump
Second: Trenton Maxson
Third: Olivia Prince
Fourth: Isaac Fine
Fifth: Jax Thokey
Sixth: Erika Shellabarger
Seventh: Keira Kirby
Eighth: Adelyn Robinson
Ninth: Jacqueline Kadel
First:0th: Brady Kadel
First:First:th: Gracelyn Cooper
Class Fifth:
First: Eli Gerlach
Second: Erika Shellaberger
Third: Kyle Wright
Fourth: Dylan Hollowell
Fifth: Jamie Maxson
Sixth: Ava Prince
Seventh: Abigail Kadel
Eighth: Gracelyn Cooper
Ninth: Carson Freeman
Class Sixth:
First: Olivia Prince
Second: Kinsley Courtright
Third: Eli Gerlach
Fourth: Kaci Manns
Fifth: Kendale Adams
Grand Champion Born and Raised Market Lamb
Eli Gerlach
Reserve Grand Champion Born and Raised Market Lamb
Chloe Gump
Third Overall
Erika Shellabarger
Fourth Overall
Carly Hollowell
Fifth Overall
Eli Petry