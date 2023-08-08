TROY — The heart of downtown Troy will be the hub for all donut and music lovers on Friday, Aug. 25, as Troy Main Street presents the annual Donut Jam.

This free family-friendly event kicks off at 5 p.m. with musical performances, children’s activities, and drink sales. According to a Troy Main Street press release, this festive occasion marks the opening celebration of the Tour de Donut bicycle race scheduled for the subsequent day. Anticipate an evening filled with splendid music, engaging family-oriented activities, and the opportunity to indulge in local beer offerings. Local favorite, Shannon Clark & the Sugar, is the opening musical act for the evening, followed by Ohio’s highest energy live band, Zack Attack!

“The dedicated and creative minds behind Troy Main Street’s events committee, in collaboration with the enthusiastic Donut Jam chair, Dee Mahan, and the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau have invested considerable time and effort into meticulously crafting an extraordinary event for this year. It is with genuine excitement and anticipation that I extend a heartfelt welcome to both our cherished community members and those visiting from afar to partake in the festivities unfolding in the heart of our enchanting downtown.” Kennedy Coomes, Troy Main executive director, said in the release.

The schedule for Donut Jam is as follows:

On the stage:

• 5 to 7 p.m. – Shannon Clark & the Sugar performance

• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. – Zack Attack! performance

On the square:

• 5 to 8 p.m. – Children activities including Waco Plane Train, face painting by Trojan Florist, Armstrong Air & Space Museum, The Valley Church, Plinko with Kettering Health Troy, Balloon Powered Boats by Sculptures on the Square, and a big games area.

• 5 to 10 p.m. – Local beer sales from Moeller Brew Barn

The public is invited downtown the next day to cheer on cyclists in the Tour de Donut bicycle race on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy more musical entertainment and children’s activities, including a visit from the Columbus Zoo at 11:00 AM. The Cherry Street Local Farmers Market will also be running Saturday morning from 9am-12pm.

“The weekend is sure to be sweet!” said the release.

“Your presence will undoubtedly amplify the vibrancy of the occasion, and we eagerly await the privilege of sharing this remarkable experience with you.” said Coomes.

This year’s Donut Jam is made possible through the following sponsors; Miami County Foundation, The Troy Foundation, Kettering Health, Premier Health, Miami County Visitors Bureau, Upper Valley Hearing & Balance Inc., and Beckstrom Orthodontics.

Troy Main Street Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization. The mission of the organization is to create the most desirable downtown destination in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.troymainstreet.org.