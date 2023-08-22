26th annual Trans AM Nationals Cruise-In set

Trans AM Nationals Cruise-In Submitted photo

TIPP CITY — The 26th annual Trans Am Nationals Cruise-In will be held in downtown Tipp City on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Saturday night cruise-in is the highlight of a three-day Trans-Am Nationals event held each year in Fairborn at the Holiday Inn. Along with help from Trans Am Club of America, Dayton Chapter, and the Trans Am Nationals Committee, owners of the following Firebird models are urged to enter: Sprint, H.O., Esprit, S/E, Formula, Firehawk, Trans Am, and GTAs. Everyone is invited to view the entries and enjoy the fun, free admission.

Registration cost for car entries is $10. Registration is at Monroe Federal Bank 24 East Main St. from 5 to 7 p.m. The first 325 entries will receive dash plaques and trophies will be awarded to the winning categories. Activities until 9 p.m. include shopping, a 50/50 raffle, trophy presentations (at 8:30 p.m.), great restaurants and concessions and a DJ providing music at Third and Main Streets.

For more information, call one of our co-sponsors: Cheryl Minor, Trans Am Club at 513-202-1212 or Steve Watson, Downtown Tipp City, at 937-667-3696.