CareFlight crashes while responding to call

BUTLER COUNTY —A CareFlight helicopter that was responding to a motor vehicle crash in Butler County on Tuesday morning crashed after reportedly coming in contact with power lines while landing.

According to a preliminary statement issued by Premier Health, a CareFlight helicopter operated by Air Methods Corp. responding to a vehicle accident in Butler County contacted wires and experienced a hard landing. The patient was not on board the aircraft, and the three crew were able to safely exit the aircraft.

“The crew has been taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Air Methods has contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, and will be working through the investigation process with these agencies,” the statement said. “The safety of patients and crew is of the utmost importance to us. We are grateful that no one was seriously injured in this incident.”