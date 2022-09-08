TROY — The Troy High School school marching band will play host to the 41st annual Trojan Invitational Marching Band Contest Saturday, Sept. 10, at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Fifteen high school bands from around the region will be performing, with the first band set to perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Troy High School marching band is set to perform around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We are incredibly excited to once again be hosting the Trojan Marching Band Invitational Contest. It’s a great opportunity for our families, friends and fans who live in the area to not only watch our band perform, but to also see more than a dozen other talented bands,” Troy High School Director of Bands Molly Venneman said in a press release. “Our band members have been working hard all summer to get ready for the competition season, and we would love to be able to put on our show, ‘Clue,’ for a big crowd at Troy Memorial Stadium.”

The Trojan marching band will be performing its competition show “Clue,” which is based on the popular board game and movie of the same name. The Troy marching band will be hoping to earn a bid to the Ohio Music Educators Association State Marching Band finals later this fall.

Tickets to the event are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and students. All Troy City Schools staff members will receive free admission with their staff identification badge.

To learn more about the Troy High School marching band, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TroyHSband