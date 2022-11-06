Troy City Council

The Troy City Council will hold a meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the City Hall, located at 100 S. Market St., Troy.

Tipp City Council

The Tipp City Council will hold a meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center located at 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

The council will be discussion a resolution to increase the city manager’s biweekly salary and to approve the 2023 council meeting schedule.

Troy Board of Education

The Troy City Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Board of Education offices located at 500 N. Market St., Troy.

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education has moved their November regular session meeting from Nov. 14 to Monday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. The board meets at the Tipp City Board of Education building, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City.

The meetings are also livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/TippCitySchoolsTCEVS.

Piqua Planning Commission

The Piqua Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Piqua Commission Chambers located at 201 W. Water St., Piqua.

West Milton Village Council

The West Milton Village Council will hold a meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building located at 500 S. Miami St., West Milton.

Miami County Council

The Miami County Council will meet Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. The council will meet at the County Garage on 25A. The council is composed of Miami County townships, communities, school districts and agencies/organizations for reviewing grant applications throughout the county.