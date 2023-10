Festival-goers stroll through the village of downtown Bradford Tuesday, Oct. 10, during its 94th annual Bradford Pumpkin Show. The theme of this year’s festival is “Disney Magic.” The Pumpkin Show runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Saturday, Oct. 14. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today A pumpkin tree on display at the 94th annual Bradford Pumpkin Show in the village of Bradford. This year’s theme is “Disney Magic.” The Pumpkin Show runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Saturday, Oct. 14. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

Festival-goers stroll through the village of downtown Bradford Tuesday, Oct. 10, during its 94th annual Bradford Pumpkin Show. The theme of this year’s festival is “Disney Magic.” The Pumpkin Show runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Saturday, Oct. 14.

A pumpkin tree on display at the 94th annual Bradford Pumpkin Show in the village of Bradford. This year’s theme is “Disney Magic.” The Pumpkin Show runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Saturday, Oct. 14.