Troy City Council

The Troy City Council will meet on Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the City Hall Building located at 100 S. Market St.

Piqua Tree Committee

The Piqua Tree Comittee will be meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at the Municipal Goverment Complex, at 201 W. Water St.

Tipp City City Council

The Tipp City City Council will meet on Monday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

Piqua City Commission

The Piqua City Commission is hosting a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. The commission meets in the Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St.

The agenda for the meeting can be found at https://piquaoh.org/AgendaCenter.

This meeting can be viewed online on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4gSdjSjyncyUaKxZH46gDQ.

Piqua Strategic Plan Community Forum

The city of Piqua is inviting residents to join one of two meetings to be involved with the development of a strategic plan for the city. The first meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 and the second meeting is form 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. Both meetings will be held in the Fort Piqua Plaza Ballroom located at 308 N. Main St.

Miami County Council

The Miami County Council will be meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 at the Miami County Garage on 25A.

Covington BOE

The Covington Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. The meeting will be held in the K-8 Media Center located at 807 Chestnut Street.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.