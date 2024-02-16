A ‘double standard’ of justice

To the editor:

The question no one asked about the classified documents that were found in Joe Biden’s garage was, did he have a legal right to have them in the first place?

Many of them he had since he was a Senator, others, when he was the Vice President. In neither case was it legal for him to have possession of documents classified Top Secret in his home. So why was he not charged with illegal possession? Donald Trump at least, at one time had the right to the ones he had and the FBI knew he had them, and they were stored in a locked room, in a place where the Secret Service guarding. President Biden had his in boxes, in a garage, that anyone who happened by could see. So please explain how we have no double standard of justice here?

Tom Fenner

Piqua