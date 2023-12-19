A.M. Scott Distillery introduces Salute to Service bourbon

TROY — A.M. Scott Distillery is proud to announce the launch of its new Salute to Service Collection, a specially designed lineup of bourbon celebrating all six service branches of the United States Military: the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard.

The Salute to Service Collection bottles have been filled with the distillery’s Double Gold John Barleycorn Award winning Small Batch Bourbon.

-Barrel aged four-years

-Bottled at 92 Proof

-Mash bill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye, 4% Barley Malt

-Tasting notes of caramel, vanilla, dried fruit and slight spice

The entire collection of bourbon was inspired by distillery founder, Anthony Scott’s, “Grandpa Scotty,” who was an Air Force veteran, purple heart recipient and Miami County sheriff deputy.

“We all have a ‘Scotty’ in our life – someone we know who put it all on the line so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today,” Anthony Scott said. “These bottles don’t just celebrate my grandfather; they are meant to celebrate everyone’s ‘Scotty.’”

The Salute to Service collection is available for purchase in-store at Scotty’s Bottle Parlor at 214 South Mulberry Street in Troy, and at Provisions Co. at 11 West Main Street in Troy. Online orders can be placed for local pickup, or for shipment to the following states, along with 71 United States Military bases: Kentucky, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Alaska, Nebraska, and Washington, DC.

The distillery is located at 250 South Mulberry Street in a historic building in downtown Troy, Ohio, where it blends, bottles and labels a variety of spirits including bourbon, vodka and gin.

The full line of A.M. Scott Distillery spirits are available at Scotty’s Bottle Parlor at 214 South Mulberry Street and Provisions Co. at 11 West Main Street in Troy. Select A.M. Scott Distillery spirits can also be found at over sixty OHLQ retail locations, and at many restaurant and bar locations across the state of Ohio