A.M. Scott Distillery releases Founder’s Select Scotty’s Bourbon Whiskey

TROY — A.M. Scott Distillery, a locally-owned and operated craft distillery in Troy, Ohio, is proud to announce its third release of Founder’s Select Bourbon Whiskey, a 7-year barrel aged bourbon.

Founder’s Select Bourbon Whiskey is a limited edition release that will be available exclusively at the distillery’s bottle shop, Scotty’s Bottle Parlor, starting on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. Bottles can be reserved in advance at the distillery’s online store, scottdistillery.com, starting on Friday, October 6 8 p.m. Bottles will be limited to four per person.

Only 208 bottles of this premium bourbon have been produced, making it a rare and collectible item for whiskey enthusiasts and connoisseurs. A.M. Scott’s Founder’s Select Bourbon Whiskey has a rich and complex flavor profile, with notes of caramel, vanilla, dried fruit and slight spice. It has been aged in charred oak barrels for seven years, giving it a smooth and balanced finish. The bourbon has been bottled at 126.7 proof, preserving its full-bodied character and depth.

The distillery is located at 250 S. Mulberry St. in a historic building in downtown Troy, Ohio, where it blends, bottles and labels a variety of spirits, including bourbon, vodka and gin.

The full line of A.M. Scott Distillery spirits are sold out of Scotty’s Bottle Parlor at 214 South Mulberry Street and Provisions Co. at 11 West Main Street in Troy. Select A.M. Scott Distillery spirits can also be found at the following OHLQ retail locations, and at many restaurant and bar locations across the state of Ohio.

For more information about A.M. Scott Distillery and its family of brands, visit scottdistillery.com. To order bottles for restaurant and bar locations, contact [email protected].