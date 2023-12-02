A.M. Scott wins John Barleycorn Awards

TROY — A.M. Scott Distillery has been recognized with three double gold and four gold awards from the John Barleycorn Awards, a prestigious leading spirits competition that honors excellence in the industry.

-Double Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott’s Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey

-Double Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott’s Barrel Proof Bourbon

-Double Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott’s Small Batch Bourbon

-Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott’s Single Barrel Bourbon

-Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott’s Cigar Batch Rye, finished in an Amburana Barrel

-Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott Distillery Orange Gin

-Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott Distillery Six-Times Distilled Vodka

The John Barleycorn Awards are judged by a panel of experts, including whiskey critics, authors, and scholars, who evaluate the spirits based on a blind tasting and a rigorous scoring system. The awards are announced twice a year, in spring and fall, and culminate in a “Best of 2023” round that pits the winners against each other.

The distillery’s Cigar Batch Rye, finished in a Brazilian Amburana Barrel, is a limited edition online release that will begin on Friday, Dec. 1 at 8:00 p.m. Bottles can be purchased at scottdistillery.com. After the online release, any remaining bottles will be available for in-person purchase beginning Saturday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. Bottles will be limited to four per person.

“We’re honored to receive these accolades from the John Barleycorn Awards, which are highly respected in the spirits industry,” A.M. Scott Distillery owner Anthony Scott said. “We are grateful to our customers, partners and supporters who have helped us grow and achieve this recognition.”

The distillery is located at 250 S. Mulberry St., where it blends, bottles and labels a variety of spirits, including bourbon, vodka and gin.

The full line of A.M. Scott Distillery spirits are sold out of Scotty’s Bottle Parlor at 214 S. Mulberry St. and Provisions Co. at 11 W. Main St. Select A.M. Scott Distillery spirits can also be found at over fifty OHLQ retail locations, and at many restaurant and bar locations across the state of Ohio.

For more information about A.M. Scott Distillery and its family of brands, visit scottdistillery.com.