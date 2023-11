Volunteers help serve the annual El Sombrero Thanksgiving dinner, which was held at the St. Patrick’s Church Soup Kitchen on North Mulberry Street. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Photos and a proclamation of appreciation issued by the Troy City Council honored the recent passing of El Sombrero owner Ruben Pelayo. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

Volunteers help serve the annual El Sombrero Thanksgiving dinner, which was held at the St. Patrick’s Church Soup Kitchen on North Mulberry Street.

Photos and a proclamation of appreciation issued by the Troy City Council honored the recent passing of El Sombrero owner Ruben Pelayo.