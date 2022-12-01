A Very Electric Christmas at APAC

TROY — Lightwire Theater is thrilled to present “A Very Electric Christmas” at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

Lightwire Theater celebrates the holiday season with a performance called “A Very Electric Christmas.” In this production, audiences follow the story of a young bird named Max and his family as they embark on their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, his adventure begins. Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias together light up the stage. Audiences of all ages will treasure this tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday classics from famed artists including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.

Lightwire Theater combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in the dark in a unique and electrifying way. This talented and innovative group has been recognized internationally for their signature brand of electroluminescent artistry. They have been featured as semi-finalists on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and as winners of Tru TV’s “Fake Off.”

Lightwire co-creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp met in New York City while dancing in Twyla Tharp’s “Movin’ Out” on Broadway. An immediate connection was made between these kindred spirits as they discovered their mutual love of art, theater and technology. Once they discovered the fascinating product called “el wire,” the lights turned on and the possibilities were endless. Together with their wives Eleanor and Whitney, Carney and Popp began to experiment with shapes and designs to develop puppetry-based neon creatures that quickly came to life.

In 2014, Lightwire Theater introduced a strange and fascinating new world to audiences with Lightwire: The Show. In this epic adventure, birds grew 16-feet tall, cats fought with light sabers and 60 electroluminescent creatures lit up the stage in a visually stimulating performance. Since that first performance, Carney and Popp have expanded their storytelling and their fascinating cast of creatures to include a repertoire of six full-length stories developed to delight audiences around the world.

Based in New Orleans, Lightwire Theater creates and delivers innovative theatrical experiences to audiences worldwide. In addition to “America’s Got Talent” and “Fake Off,” the group has also been featured on hit television programs in France and Italy, and they have toured around the world to locations throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Recognized and applauded internationally for their signature brand of electroluminescent artistry and poignant storytelling, Lightwire Theater lights up the holiday season at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy this December!

Holiday activities for children begin at 1:30 p.m. in the lobby of the APAC, including crafts, coloring pages and an opportunity to visit with Santa. Everyone is encouraged to come dressed for the Christmas season and be ready to enjoy a fun afternoon at the APAC.

Tickets prices for A Very Electric Christmas at the APAC start at $15 and can be purchased at www.etix.com/ticket/p/3784592/lightwire-theater-presents-a-very-electric-christmas-troy-arbogast-performing-arts-center. For more information, to order tickets to any APAC performances, or to become an APAC Season Member, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.