AARP Foundation recruiting volunteers for in-person Tax-Aide service

PIQUA — AARP Foundation has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-based tax preparation service.

Volunteers may sign up to assist taxpayers. All levels and types of experience are welcome, said an AARP press release.

Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance nationwide to taxpayers with low to moderate income. Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay their taxes or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford. Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they are unable to pay for assistance. Tax-Aide volunteers can help by providing necessary services in communities where there is the greatest need.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown since its inaugural team of just four volunteers in 1968 and has served over 68 million taxpayers since its inception. The program has volunteers in every state who typically number more than 30,000.

To learn about our volunteer opportunities. Call Tom Beattie, 937-778-0339 or email him at [email protected] AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.